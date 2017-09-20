Justin Bieber ends feud with Marilyn Manson

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

It wasn’t too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry to Marilyn Manson.

The Canadian pop star apologized to Manson via text message after the pair of singers were involved in a feud that began over Bieber using an unauthorized image of Manson on the front of a $195 Purpose Tour T-shirt with the phrase “Bigger Than Satan… Bieber” on the back.

In July, the shirt’s designer, Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, wrote on Instagram that Manson gave him permission to “re-interpret” the original image, though Manson claimed that wasn’t true.

During an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, Manson revealed that since he made comments about Bieber in a Consequence of Sound interview, the Canadian singer reached out by text message to apologize.

Manson previously claimed that Bieber was wearing the shirt when they first met and apparently told Manson, “I made you relevant again.” Manson added that Bieber “was a real piece of sh*t in the way he had the arrogance to say that.”

Manson let Stern read a few messages from his text exchange with Bieber.

“I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction,” Stern repeated Bieber’s text to Manson. “Also, if anything wasn’t squared away with the T-shirts, I’m so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that I came off as an a**hole or even just was an a**hole, I’m sorry?”

Manson’s response was: “You were just being you. No beef here.”

Bieber further apologized in another text. “Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad. If I was an a**hole, that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that,” Stern said reading parts of a text.

Bieber also sent Manson a text that read, “I don’t really care about the media. I just wanted to make sure you and I were good because I like you.”

“We are cool. People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud,” Stern said reading Manson’s text to the Sorry singer. “Let’s turn it upside down and f**k the press and do something together. It will be the best. And don’t apologize. You weren’t an a**hole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn’t out to get you. If not, I’ll try to avoid more questions today on Stern.”

Manson told Stern: “He sassed me and he apologized, and I said I wouldn’t s**t talk him, so I’m not going to s**t talk him.”

Last week, the Beautiful People singer mentioned Bieber in an interview with Consequence Of Sound. “He was wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again.’ Bad mistake to say to me,” Manson stated.

“The next day I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do Beautiful People,” the singer explained. Manson, however, never planned on following through: “He believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid.”

“He was a real piece of s**t in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” he continued. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down.”

—With files from ET Canada