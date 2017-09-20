Entertainment
Donald Trump’s long Twitter history with Emmys continues

Donald Trump does a parody of famous television theme songs with Megan Mullally, of the comedy series "Will & Graces" during the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 18, 2005, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

U.S. President Donald Trump rarely seems to forget being scorned as he took a potshot at an old enemy on Twitter Monday night: the Emmy Awards.

Trump’s show The Apprentice was nominated for an Emmy in 2004 and again in 2005.

While Trump never won the award, Alec Baldwin won one this year for his portrayal of the U.S. president on Saturday Night Live.

WATCH: Alec Baldwin wins Emmy Award for portrayal of Donald Trump on SNL

Trump has a long history of attacking the Emmys, and the issue was even raised during the third presidential debate.

WATCH: Presidential election: Trump argues, on national debate stage, that ‘The Apprentice’ should have won an Emmy

During that debate, Democratic rival Hillary Clinton said, “There was even a time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV program three years in a row and he started tweeting the Emmys were rigged against him.”

Trump interrupted her, saying, “Should’ve gotten it.”

WATCH: Sean Spicer makes appearance at 2017 Emmy Awards

The U.S. president’s tweet about the Emmy Awards was far from his first as he issued over a dozen from 2012-2014.

Here are a few of them:

