Donald Trump’s long Twitter history with Emmys continues

U.S. President Donald Trump rarely seems to forget being scorned as he took a potshot at an old enemy on Twitter Monday night: the Emmy Awards.

I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Trump’s show The Apprentice was nominated for an Emmy in 2004 and again in 2005.

While Trump never won the award, Alec Baldwin won one this year for his portrayal of the U.S. president on Saturday Night Live.

WATCH: Alec Baldwin wins Emmy Award for portrayal of Donald Trump on SNL

Trump has a long history of attacking the Emmys, and the issue was even raised during the third presidential debate.

WATCH: Presidential election: Trump argues, on national debate stage, that ‘The Apprentice’ should have won an Emmy

During that debate, Democratic rival Hillary Clinton said, “There was even a time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV program three years in a row and he started tweeting the Emmys were rigged against him.”

Trump interrupted her, saying, “Should’ve gotten it.”

WATCH: Sean Spicer makes appearance at 2017 Emmy Awards

The U.S. president’s tweet about the Emmy Awards was far from his first as he issued over a dozen from 2012-2014.

Here are a few of them:

"Amazing Race" winning an Emmy again is a total joke. The Emmys have no credibility–no wonder the ratings are at record lows. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2012

The Emmys are all politics, that's why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won–even though it should have many times over. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2012

Emmys telecast is way down & lowest telecast on record among young adults. Emmys have no credibility-Should have nominated Apprentice again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2012

Which is worse and which is more dishonest – the #Oscars or the Emmys? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014