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The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday as high winds and heavy rain is expected to hit New York over the holidays, Macy’s said.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our number one priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said Wednesday.

NBC, the official broadcaster of the parade, said it would air a rerun of the 2025 parade on Thursday and the 2026 parade would happen on Saturday.

“Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details once they are finalized,” Macy’s said. It said it expects the parade to kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

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The decision comes as much of the East Coast is expected to be hit with stormy weather on Thanksgiving Day, with blustering winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding possible, according to the National Weather Service.

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The forecaster said winds 25 to 35 mph (40 to 56 km/h) with gusts up to 60 mph (97 km/h) can be expected throughout the day Thursday and into Friday morning.

According to city rules that have been in place for nearly three decades, no large balloons can be operated with winds exceeding 23 mph (37 km/h) or wind gusts exceeding 34 mph (55 km/h).

“We are preparing for these conditions and we want to ask you to prepare as well,” NYC Mayor Zorhan Mamdani said Wednesday. “There is no destination worth compromising your safety.”

Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s studios said he is “heartbroken,” but safety is the top priority.

“We’ve spent over two years working on this parade. This parade was built with love, creativity,” he said. “We’re sad about the shift but were optimistic about delivering the best 100 year parade.”

New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch said there will be an increased police presence at the parade Saturday but there are “no credible threats at this time.”

This is the first year the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed. The parade was previously cancelled in 1942, 1943 and 1944. This year marks the 100th year the large balloons have made their way through the streets of Manhattan.

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– With a file from The Associated Press