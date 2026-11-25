Send this page to someone via email

A hiker is dead and another is injured after they fell into a ravine in Wrightwood, Calif., police said Tuesday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 11 a.m. local time after receiving a report that three teenage boys were hiking Pine Mountain, when two of them slipped and fell down the icy mountain.

The third hiker, a 16-year-old male, remained at the top of the mountain and called 911, police said.

2:05 Calgary hikers rescued from B.C. backcountry

Due to the remote area where the incident occurred, deputies on foot were unable to reach the two hikers that fell.

Story continues below advertisement

The uninjured hiker who called 911 said that he had a visual on the 14-year-old male, identified as Nathan Sakaue, who appeared to have suffered major injuries and was not responsive, police said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 17-year-old male who fell sustained injuries but was coherent.

“Sheriff’s Aviation Division responded and located the reporting party, and soon after located the two injured. Sheriff’s Aviation hovered over the area, lowered a medic down, and confirmed Sakaue was deceased,” police said.

The surviving injured hiker was hoisted off the mountain and transported by air to the hospital.

At around 5 p.m. local time, Sakaue was recovered, hoisted off the mountain and ground-transported to the Coroner’s Division, where a death investigation will be conducted, according to police.