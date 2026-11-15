Megaspeed says Alice Huang left in 2025, launches internal probe over Nvidia

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Megaspeed says Alice Huang, the woman who former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with and whom U.S. authorities suspect of spying for China, left the company more than a year ago.

In a statement to Global News early Sunday, the company said she left effective Aug. 30, 2025, and “currently has no role” with Megaspeed.

Huang is a common name in China, and the two are not related.

The company is facing its own scrutiny over reports that Washington is investigating whether it helped China obtain advanced AI chips restricted under U.S. export controls. Last December it said there was “no evidence” of illicit chip transfers.

“Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence,” Megaspeed said in a statement Sunday, though did not address specific allegations. “Megaspeed conducts legitimate and lawful business.”

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But Megaspeed said it has also retained external legal counsel to conduct an investigation. The AI company calls itself a specialized cloud provider and partner of Nvidia in the Asia-Pacific region.

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Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO of Nvidia on Thursday after The New York Times reported Huang had a second affair with Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia executive who reported to him.

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His resignation came days after the New York Times reported he had been in a relationship with Alice Huang.

Last Sunday, Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair and apologized to his wife and children, as well as the company.

According to the New York Times, U.S. officials believe Alice Huang was recruited by China to collect intelligence on Nvidia’s CEO in an effort by Beijing to learn more about American AI chips. The Times reported there was also the potential for influencing Nvidia to push for its most advanced chips to be made available to China.

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Global News has not independently verified the New York Times reporting.

China has denied the allegations, saying the Chinese spy narrative is “a groundless accusation, slander, and a smear.”

It is not known when the pair started their relationship, but Reuters reported the two were previously pictured at a bar together in Taipei in 2025 at a technology conference.

“Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” Megaspeed said in its Sunday statement.

After initially announcing an investigation into the allegations, Nvidia announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress would take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor. Former Synopsys CEO and board member Harvey Jones was also named as its first-ever board chairman.

—with files from The Associated Press