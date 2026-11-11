Muskoka regional chair ‘deeply disappointed’ after being ousted by Ford government

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Muskoka’s outgoing regional chair says he’s “deeply disappointed” after the Ford government ousted him from the role in favour of Scott Aitchison, a current Conservative MP who plans to step away from Parliament Hill.

Jeff Lehman, the former Mayor of Barrie who was elected as the regional council chair in December 2022, found himself out of a job after Premier Doug Ford unveiled hand-picked eight appointees who would serve as the heads of upper tier councils.

In a social media post, Lehman said he “pursued” the appointment as part of the province’s application process and was backed by fellow council members and “many voices in Muskoka” who advocated for a term extension.

Ultimately, the government said it chose a candidate who “brings a deep understanding of their municipalities and a proven record of performance and public service.”

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Lehman, however, defended his record over the past four years and pushed back on the process.

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“The District has delivered a 3x increase in the amount of affordable housing built in Muskoka, faster paramedics, more child care, less garbage, and better roads – all while delivering the second-lowest tax increase of the regional municipalities in Ontario,” Lehman said in the post.

Lehman, who has been affiliated with the Ontario Liberal Party, also called out the politics of “partisanship [and] patronage.”

“There is no Conservative or Liberal way to snowplow a road, build a home, or treat drinking water. Heads of Council should always be selected by their communities and their local elected representatives,” he said.

The Ford government recently gave itself powers to appoint regional chairs in Durham, Halton, Muskoka and Waterloo and also extended an existing power to appoint the chairs in Niagara, Peel and York Regions.

The regional chairs will also get so-called strong chair powers, including to appoint or fire the chief administrative officer and division heads, direct staff, veto certain bylaws and propose the municipal budget.

Critics have slammed the Ford government this week, particularly for its appointment of Vaughan Mayor Stephen Del Duca as the Chair of York Region, stating that it’s a conflict of interest.

Aitchison is a Conservative MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, but said he plans to step down in November and will be sworn in as chair of the District of Muskoka on Dec 1.

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Global News has reached out to Lehman for comment.