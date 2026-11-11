Chase de Balinhard inquest hears 911 call and how officer comforted teen as he died

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Warning: This story deals with the topic of suicide that some readers may find upsetting. Please read at your own discretion.

On the second day of the coroner’s inquest into the deadly police shooting of a 15-year-old boy, a 19-minute call made to 911 was played, along with police radio transmissions.

On Feb. 9, 2025, Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a person with a weapon close to an elementary school near 70 Avenue and 185 Street.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) said there was an interaction on someone’s private property between the individual and police during which an officer fired a weapon.

Fifteen-year-old Chase de Balinhard, a student at Clayton Heights Secondary School, died at the scene.

According to the evidence heard at the inquest on Tuesday, de Balinhard was happy when he left his parents’ house on Feb. 9.

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A short time later, the teen called 911 and told the call taker he is autistic; he did not know his address, as his communication skills were at a Grade 1 or 2 level.

De Balinhard said, “I want to report a suicide.”

The call taker said, “Has something been going on lately?”

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De Balinhard said, “No, I just can’t take it anymore.”

The inquest heard the teen say he has been depressed for two years; he was cutting himself and had not told his parents.

The call taker asked if de Balinhard had a pocket knife on him and he answered no, but he did have a gun that he got from his dad’s office.

“Are you able to put the gun down?” the call taker asked and de Balinhard said, “Not really,” adding that he didn’t know if the gun was loaded or not.

2:34 Coroner’s Inquest into Chase De Balinhard’s death

The call taker asked de Balinhard if he had told anyone what was going on, like a friend. De Balinhard said he didn’t have any friends anymore as other kids just ignore him.

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“I have thought about killing myself a lot,” de Balinhard said.

“I was thinking of killing myself two weeks ago. Honestly, I do go to therapy a lot; I tell them all the time. I don’t think they take it seriously.”

De Balinhard then said he did not trust police and wanted to harm them.

When police arrived on the scene, Const. Mike Peters testified at the inquest that de Balinhard pointed the gun at a witness, an officer and then himself.

Peters said they believed the pellet gun was real and, despite pleas for him to drop the weapon, efforts to de-escalate the situation and an attempt to use rubber bullets, de Balinhard ran and was shot by police.

Peters described rubbing the back of de Balinhard’s head, telling him, “don’t be scared, you are loved,” as the teen took his last breath.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.



For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.



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Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.

-with files from Rumina Daya