Brampton man who pleaded guilty to murdering girlfriend, then shot himself, confined to wheelchair

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Inside a courtroom in the basement of the Brampton courthouse Monday, Darnell Reid sat in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down, as lawyers made arguments about an appropriate period of parole ineligibility for the convicted killer who is facing a mandatory life sentence.

Reid pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September, admitting that on July 28, 2020, he shot his girlfriend, 25-year-old Darien Henderson-Bellman, before shooting himself in the head.

Reid suffered significant injuries as a result of the single gunshot wound to the back of his head and still has the bullet lodged in his head.

On March 3, 2021, when he was set to be released from hospital, seven months after trying to take his own life, he was charged with murder.

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Reid is now incarcerated at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in the infirmary, and according to the facts, has no memory of shooting Henderson-Bellman and himself due to the injury he suffered.

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The case outraged Peel Police Chief Nishan Duriappah at the time, who called the incident a “complete failure of our justice system to protect her.”

The facts state Reid, who is now 32, was charged with breaching a no-contact order with Henderson-Bellman four times, after Halton police arrested him on July 15, 2019, for allegedly assaulting her.

Reid was repeatedly released by the courts after being arrested for the breaches.

On Monday, Reid also pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded restricted firearm and impaired driving. He admitted that just two months before the murder, on May 23, 2020, he jumped the curb and hit two vehicles.

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When Peel police arrived, Reid was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and was the lone occupant. Police found a loaded handgun with nine rounds of ammunition. The serial number was also obscured. Reid, who was unsteady on his feet, was impaired by marijuana at the time. He was bound by a release order that stipulated he could have no weapons.

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On May 28, 2020, in relation to the impaired and gun charge, Reid was released to his mother and her friend on $20,000 bail, was placed on 24/7 house arrest and was given a GPS ankle bracelet. He was again ordered to have no weapons and ordered not to be in possession of any non-prescription drugs.

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Ultimately, after Henderson-Bellman’s death, the original assault and breach charges were withdrawn by the Crown.

The facts state that at around 2:30 p.m. on July 28, 2020, police responded to the basement of 68 Deerpark Crescent in Brampton after receiving a call from Reid’s sister that he had shot himself and his girlfriend was also dead.

Later in the call, Reid’s mother took the phone and, on instruction from the 911 call taker, the two women attempted CPR.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, Reid’s mother and sister were at the bottom of the staircase that leads to the basement. Henderson-Bellman and Reid were lying on the floor of the living room in the basement, approximately six inches apart. A black handgun was also found with one live round in the chamber. The magazine was empty. The officer also observed various drugs around the basement.

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Henderson-Bellman was shot three times, suffering a gunshot wound to her face and two gunshot wounds to her chest.

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She also had numerous abrasions on her arms, legs and other areas of her body.

Court heard there were associated skull fractures with impairments to Reid’s memory, cognition and mobility.

A friend who had known Henderson-Bellman for three years and was familiar with Reid was aware of their toxic relationship, according to the facts.

On the night before the homicide, Henderson-Bellman was on a date with another man and Reid was texting the friend to confirm that information.

Henderson-Bellman did not want Reid to know about the date, knowing he would get mad, so she told her friend to tell Reid she was in hospital, because she was not answering his calls and texts.

Ultimately, Reid harassed the friend to the point that she let it slip that Henderson-Bellman was on a date. The friend did not tell Henderson-Bellman this.

On the morning of the murder, the friend picked up Henderson-Bellman from her residence. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the friend dropped her off down the street from 68 Deerpark Crescent.

The friend stated “Darian was in good spirits but was attending Darnell’s to have a conversation to end their relationship. She wanted to try and move on and end it for good between them,” according to the facts.

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Twenty minutes after dropping Henderson-Bellman off, Reid called the friend from Henderson-Bellman’s phone and said he wanted to know who she was with the previous night. The friend said she couldn’t remember and could hear Henderson yelling in the background.

After Reid hung up, Henderson-Bellman texted her friend and said she was having a seizure and wanted to be picked up. The friend texted Henderson-Bellman back, telling her to share her location, but she could no longer get a hold of her.

After Reid hung up, Henderson-Bellman texted her friend and said she was having a seizure and wanted to be picked up. The friend texted Henderson-Bellman back telling her to share her location but she could no longer get ahold of her.

The friend’s boyfriend was in the car when Henderson-Bellman was dropped off. According to the facts, the boyfriend believed “Darian seemed worried and stressed on the ride over to his house and was saying that Mr. Reid would kill her if he found out she was talking to this guy. She said she was scared of Mr. Reid.”

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Reid also told a number of friends, family members and Henderson-Bellman he was contemplating taking his own life in the day leading up to the murder.

Text messages were retrieved from the phones of Henderson-Bellman and Reid from July 27, 2020. Reid seemed angry and accused her of cheating and lying. “He says she has ruined his life and deserves destruction,” the facts state.

Reid insists repeatedly that she come and see him in person the next day and that he will be expecting her around 3 p.m.

He threatens suicide and she tries to convince him she is in hospital and that is why she was not answering him.

On July 28 between 1:26 and 1:47 p.m., the two argue over text. At 1:47 p.m., Reid texts Henderson-Bellman, “I wanted one last hug but u can run if you want,” “I wasn’t trying to harm you,” “I love u,” “Bye.” This is the last text between the two.

Reid’s phone texts Henderson-Bellman numerous times about suicide going back to June.

The judge must decide on a parole ineligibility period between 10 and 25 years.

Assistant Crown attorneys Keeley Holmes and Ryan Mushlian are suggesting a period of 15 years, whereas defence lawyer Gavin Holder is suggesting 10 years would be more appropriate.

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Henderson-Bellman’s grandparents, who adopted her at the age of three, have become outspoken advocates to raise awareness about intimate partner violence since the murder.

“That’s all we have left. He’s taken everything else,” said Flo Bellman.

The sentencing hearing will continue on Tuesday.