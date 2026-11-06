Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Baby Brezza bottle sterilizer is being recalled in Canada and the U.S.

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 4:19 pm
1 min read
Baby Breeza View image in full screen
The recall states the Baby Brezza product can overheat and melt. Health Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada has issued a recall for a Baby Brezza bottle dryer and sterilizer due to a fire and burn hazard.

The recall was issued alongside the company, Baby Brezza Enterprises LLC, and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Baby Brezza SuperFast Sterilizer Dryer dries and sterilizes baby bottles and their parts and accessories.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Health Canada said model number BRZ0083 is impacted by the recall.

“The product can overheat when plugged in and in use, posing fire and burn hazards,” Health Canada said in an alert on its website.

The company reported that 6,001 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 29,000 were sold in the U.S. between September 2023 and November 2026.

As of Oct. 29, the company has received 20 reports of the product overheating and melting in Canada and 32 reports of incidents in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada said consumers should stop using the recalled product immediately and can contact EI Brand Management Inc. for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices