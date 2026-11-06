Baby Brezza bottle sterilizer is being recalled in Canada and the U.S.

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Health Canada has issued a recall for a Baby Brezza bottle dryer and sterilizer due to a fire and burn hazard.

The recall was issued alongside the company, Baby Brezza Enterprises LLC, and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Baby Brezza SuperFast Sterilizer Dryer dries and sterilizes baby bottles and their parts and accessories.

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Health Canada said model number BRZ0083 is impacted by the recall.

“The product can overheat when plugged in and in use, posing fire and burn hazards,” Health Canada said in an alert on its website.

The company reported that 6,001 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 29,000 were sold in the U.S. between September 2023 and November 2026.

As of Oct. 29, the company has received 20 reports of the product overheating and melting in Canada and 32 reports of incidents in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

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Health Canada said consumers should stop using the recalled product immediately and can contact EI Brand Management Inc. for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.