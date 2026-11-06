Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Rex Reynolds
    November 6, 2026 at 2:33 pm

    I never got a Covid or flu shot and never will.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health Canada approves Moderna’s combined COVID, flu shot for some

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 1:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Health Canada approves Moderna mRNA flu and flu-COVID combination vaccine'
Health Matters: Health Canada approves Moderna mRNA flu and flu-COVID combination vaccine
WATCH ABOVE: Health Matters: Health Canada Approves Moderna mRNA Flu and flu-COVID combination Vaccine
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada has approved Moderna’s combined influenza and COVID-19 vaccine as well its mRNA shot for seasonal influenza.

Canada’s top health agency says mFLUSIVA, an mRNA flu vaccine, as well as mCOFLU, a combination influenza and COVID-19 shot, can both now be used for adults 50 years of age and older.

In August, the mRNA flu shot was approved for use in the United States and in April, the combination jab was approved for use in Europe, but Canada is the first country to approve both, Moderna said in a statement.

“Health Canada’s authorizations of mFLUSIVA and mCOFLU today mark another important step in bringing the benefits of mRNA technology to seasonal respiratory vaccination. It’s not every day that a company gets two product approvals on the same day,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Flu season officially underway in Canada, PHAC says'
Flu season officially underway in Canada, PHAC says

It is unclear when the shots will be available for Canadians over 50 to get, but Moderna said it “will engage with Canadian health authorities and immunization partners as it advances plans for the future availability of mFLUSIVA and mCOFLU in Canada.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The new flu shot and combination vaccine will not be part of the 2026-2027 immunization season, a spokesperson for Moderna told Global News.

According to experts, mRNA-based vaccines have the potential to be more effective than traditional vaccines.

Traditional flu vaccines use microbial protein or dead microbes to build protection against a disease. In contrast, mRNA vaccines give your cells a recipe they can use to produce proteins needed to fight the disease. They are typically considered fast-acting.

“After injection, the cells in your arm muscles pick up the mRNA, make the protein, and display it on the cell’s surface,” the Vanderbilt University Medical Center website says.

Story continues below advertisement

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the non-mRNA flu shot that is available this year.

A higher-dose version of the flu vaccine is recommended for adults aged 65 and older because aging immune systems often need a bigger boost.

The committee also strongly advises COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 65 years of age and older and residents of long-term care, retirement homes or assisted living.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices