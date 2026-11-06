Health Canada approves Moderna’s combined COVID, flu shot for some

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Health Canada has approved Moderna’s combined influenza and COVID-19 vaccine as well its mRNA shot for seasonal influenza.

Canada’s top health agency says mFLUSIVA, an mRNA flu vaccine, as well as mCOFLU, a combination influenza and COVID-19 shot, can both now be used for adults 50 years of age and older.

In August, the mRNA flu shot was approved for use in the United States and in April, the combination jab was approved for use in Europe, but Canada is the first country to approve both, Moderna said in a statement.

“Health Canada’s authorizations of mFLUSIVA and mCOFLU today mark another important step in bringing the benefits of mRNA technology to seasonal respiratory vaccination. It’s not every day that a company gets two product approvals on the same day,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

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1:48 Flu season officially underway in Canada, PHAC says

It is unclear when the shots will be available for Canadians over 50 to get, but Moderna said it “will engage with Canadian health authorities and immunization partners as it advances plans for the future availability of mFLUSIVA and mCOFLU in Canada.”

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The new flu shot and combination vaccine will not be part of the 2026-2027 immunization season, a spokesperson for Moderna told Global News.

According to experts, mRNA-based vaccines have the potential to be more effective than traditional vaccines.

Traditional flu vaccines use microbial protein or dead microbes to build protection against a disease. In contrast, mRNA vaccines give your cells a recipe they can use to produce proteins needed to fight the disease. They are typically considered fast-acting.

“After injection, the cells in your arm muscles pick up the mRNA, make the protein, and display it on the cell’s surface,” the Vanderbilt University Medical Center website says.

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The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the non-mRNA flu shot that is available this year.

A higher-dose version of the flu vaccine is recommended for adults aged 65 and older because aging immune systems often need a bigger boost.

The committee also strongly advises COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 65 years of age and older and residents of long-term care, retirement homes or assisted living.

–with files from The Canadian Press