Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Parents charged after baby dies of malnutrition, dehydration: Edmonton police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 11:13 am
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The parents of an Edmonton newborn who died last year have been charged, with police alleging the 25-day-old baby was a victim of homicide.

Police said emergency crews responded to a report of an infant in medical distress in the area of 33 Street and 116A Avenue on Feb. 4, 2025.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the baby was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The force’s homicide section began an investigation into the death the following day.

“Following an autopsy and extensive review, the Edmonton Medical Examiner has since determined that the cause of death was severe acute malnutrition and dehydration, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a Friday release.

Lexi Tingley, 24, and Wolf Song Benson, 34, are each charged with failing to provide necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death, police added.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices