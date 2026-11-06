Parents charged after baby dies of malnutrition, dehydration: Edmonton police

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The parents of an Edmonton newborn who died last year have been charged, with police alleging the 25-day-old baby was a victim of homicide.

Police said emergency crews responded to a report of an infant in medical distress in the area of 33 Street and 116A Avenue on Feb. 4, 2025.

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According to the Edmonton Police Service, the baby was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The force’s homicide section began an investigation into the death the following day.

“Following an autopsy and extensive review, the Edmonton Medical Examiner has since determined that the cause of death was severe acute malnutrition and dehydration, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a Friday release.

Lexi Tingley, 24, and Wolf Song Benson, 34, are each charged with failing to provide necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death, police added.