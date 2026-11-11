Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Ben
    November 11, 2026 at 9:55 am

    Thank you to all who have served, those who are serving, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
    We owe our freedom and way of life to our brave military men and women.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day ‘connects us across generations,’ governor general says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 8:23 am
2 min read
A Lest We Forget bracelet is pictured atop poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider following Remembrance Day service at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby View image in full screen
A Lest We Forget bracelet is pictured atop poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider following Remembrance Day service at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Marking the sacrifices made by those who have fought and died for Canada on Remembrance Day “connects us across generations,” Governor General Louise Arbour said, inviting Canadians to “pause and reflect” on this sombre day.

“As commander-in-chief, I invite all Canadians to pause and reflect on the courage and dedication of the Canadian Armed Forces members, and on the sacrifices borne by their families and communities,” Arbour said in a statement Wednesday.

The day is “a reminder of the terrible human cost of war and of our responsibility to uphold peace, human dignity and the rule of law,” she said.

“Remembrance connects us across generations,” Arbour added.

The National Remembrance Day ceremony is being held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa, where Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to attend at 10:45 a.m. Eastern.

Story continues below advertisement

The ceremony will begin with a veterans’ march, followed by the arrival of various dignitaries including the Speakers of the House of Commons and the Senate, the minister of veterans affairs, the chief of the defence staff, the Silver Cross Mother and the governor general, who will receive the vice-regal salute and inspect the assembled troops for the commemoration.

Click to play video: 'Silver Cross Mother’s message to families grieving Wainwright fire'
Silver Cross Mother’s message to families grieving Wainwright fire

Global News will be streaming special live coverage of the national ceremony here.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The marching contingent is scheduled to form up at 10:10 a.m. Eastern, with the step off scheduled at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony will conclude with the veterans’ march-past at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

This year, Remembrance Day has the “added weight” of the four soldiers killed in a fire during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright, Arbour said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts remain with the soldiers we lost, those who were wounded, as well as the families, friends, comrades and all others affected by this tragic event,” she said.

Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, Pte. Aidan Goulding, 23, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19 and Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, died in the Oct. 17 blaze at the military base, which is southeast of Edmonton.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices