Molson Canadian, Coors Light among 29 beers recalled across Canada

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More than two dozen beer and non-alcoholic beer products are being recalled in Canada due to pieces of metal.

The recall, published by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and issued by Molson Canada 2005, lists 29 products that include both individual and packaged beers.

Blue Moon, Black Horse, Brasseur de Montreal, Coors Light, Hop Valley, India Beer and Molson Canadian are the brands affected by the recall.

Black Horse beer 8 x 355ml

Blue Moon Non-alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 6 x 355 ml

Blue Moon Non-alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 24 x 355 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 24 x 355 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 24 x 473 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 4 x 473 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 12 x 355 ml

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 473 ml

Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour 24 x 473 ml

Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour 473 ml

Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour 4 x 473ml

Blue Moon Light Citrus Wheat Beer with natural flavour 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Normanville Hazy IPA Beer 4 x 473 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Normanville Hazy IPA Beer 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Bonsecours Lager Light Beer 4 x 473 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Bonsecours Lager Light Beer 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Neighbourhood’s Pick (beer) 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Griffintown Blonde Ale Beer 12 x 355 ml

Brasseur de Montreal Petite-Bourgogne Red Ale Beer 12 x 355 ml

Coors Light Light Beer 24 x 355 ml

Coors Light Light Beer 15 x 355 ml

Coors Light Light Beer 8 x 355 ml

Coors Light Light Beer 12 x 355 ml

Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA Strong Beer 12 x 355 ml

India Beer beer 12 x 355 ml

Molson Canadian beer 15 x 355 ml

Molson Canadian beer 12 x 355 ml

Molson Canadian beer 24 x 473 ml

Molson Canadian beer 473 ml

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Businesses are being asked not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products and to contact the CFIA if any questions.