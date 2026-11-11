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Canada

Molson Canadian, Coors Light among 29 beers recalled across Canada

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 11:41 am
2 min read
Photo products from the Mondelez International family of brands, Molson beer, left, and Coors Light beer rest together, in Walpole, Mass., on Nov. 28, 2017. View image in full screen
Photo products from the Mondelez International family of brands, Molson beer, left, and Coors Light beer rest together, in Walpole, Mass., on Nov. 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Steven Senne
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More than two dozen beer and non-alcoholic beer products are being recalled in Canada due to pieces of metal.

The recall, published by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and issued by Molson Canada 2005, lists 29 products that include both individual and packaged beers.

Blue Moon, Black Horse, Brasseur de Montreal, Coors Light, Hop Valley, India Beer and Molson Canadian are the brands affected by the recall.

  • Black Horse beer 8 x 355ml
  • Blue Moon Non-alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 6 x 355 ml
  • Blue Moon Non-alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 24 x 355 ml
  • Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 24 x 355 ml
  • Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 24 x 473 ml
  • Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 4 x 473 ml
  • Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 12 x 355 ml
  • Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style Wheat Ale Beer 473 ml
  • Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour 24 x 473 ml
  • Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour 473 ml
  • Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour 4 x 473ml
  • Blue Moon Light Citrus Wheat Beer with natural flavour 12 x 355 ml
  • Brasseur de Montreal Normanville Hazy IPA Beer 4 x 473 ml
  • Brasseur de Montreal Normanville Hazy IPA Beer 12 x 355 ml
  • Brasseur de Montreal Bonsecours Lager Light Beer 4 x 473 ml
  • Brasseur de Montreal Bonsecours Lager Light Beer 12 x 355 ml
  • Brasseur de Montreal Neighbourhood’s Pick (beer) 12 x 355 ml
  • Brasseur de Montreal Griffintown Blonde Ale Beer 12 x 355 ml
  • Brasseur de Montreal Petite-Bourgogne Red Ale Beer 12 x 355 ml
  • Coors Light Light Beer 24 x 355 ml
  • Coors Light Light Beer 15 x 355 ml
  • Coors Light Light Beer 8 x 355 ml
  • Coors Light Light Beer 12 x 355 ml
  • Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA Strong Beer 12 x 355 ml
  • India Beer beer 12 x 355 ml
  • Molson Canadian beer 15 x 355 ml
  • Molson Canadian beer 12 x 355 ml
  • Molson Canadian beer 24 x 473 ml
  • Molson Canadian beer 473 ml
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Businesses are being asked not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products and to contact the CFIA if any questions.

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