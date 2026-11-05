A closer look at Budget 2026 by some of the key numbers

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Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government tabled Budget 2026 on Thursday with a focus on drawing investment and affordability measures for Canadians.

Here’s a brief look at some key numbers in the Liberal government’s 2026 budget.

— $142.1 billion: The total amount of new spending and tax breaks included in Budget 2026.

—$62.3 billion: The projected deficit for 2026-27.

— $3 billion: How much lower Ottawa’s projection for the 2026-27 deficit is compared with the April spring economic update.

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— 380,000: The target for the number of permanent resident admissions per year in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

— 370,000: The target for the number of new temporary resident admissions per year in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

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— 200,000: The target for the number of temporary residents already in Canada who could become permanent residents by the end of 2027.

— $50 billion: The investment in growing Canada’s electricity grid.

— 55,000: The number of additional electric vehicle chargers Ottawa hopes to build by 2032.

— $1.2 billion: The amount the federal government says it will spend to extend funding agreements with the provinces and territories for mental health and addictions services and home and community care.

— $55.3 million: The proposed funding increase to Transport Canada over two years to advance digital trade processes and help businesses adopt new tools to be more competitive.

— $300 million: The increase in CBC/ Radio-Canada funding.

— $600 million: The amount of immediate support for Canadian content production.

— 110: The number of times the word “sovereign” or “sovereignty” is mentioned in the budget document.