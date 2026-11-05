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2 comments

  1. Dave
    November 5, 2026 at 4:45 pm

    That wasn’t a budget
    It was a loan application

    Budgets dont add expenses when you cant afford to pay for the current ones

  2. RD McDougall
    November 5, 2026 at 4:38 pm

    WHAT A JOKE, THIS IS NO BUDGET. IT IS NOTHING OTHER THAN MANY MORE EAST INDIANS FOR US TO SUPPORT, TIME THIS JACKASS CARNEY GETS REMOVED FROM OFFICE

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Politics

A closer look at Budget 2026 by some of the key numbers

By Alyssa Wheeler The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2026 4:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds to release Budget 2026, focused on making Canada more resilient to external shocks'
Feds to release Budget 2026, focused on making Canada more resilient to external shocks
The Liberal government is set to table its 2026 budget Thursday, outlining their plan for the economy and how Canadians can weather global uncertainty. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the budget will focus on making Canada more resilient to external shocks, including trade pressure from the United States. Global's Ottawa bureau chief David Akin joins Miranda Anthistle with the latest.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government tabled Budget 2026 on Thursday with a focus on drawing investment and affordability measures for Canadians.

Here’s a brief look at some key numbers in the Liberal government’s 2026 budget.

— $142.1 billion: The total amount of new spending and tax breaks included in Budget 2026.

—$62.3 billion: The projected deficit for 2026-27.

— $3 billion: How much lower Ottawa’s projection for the 2026-27 deficit is compared with the April spring economic update.

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— 380,000: The target for the number of permanent resident admissions per year in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

— 370,000: The target for the number of new temporary resident admissions per year in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

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— 200,000: The target for the number of temporary residents already in Canada who could become permanent residents by the end of 2027.

— $50 billion: The investment in growing Canada’s electricity grid.

— 55,000: The number of additional electric vehicle chargers Ottawa hopes to build by 2032.

— $1.2 billion: The amount the federal government says it will spend to extend funding agreements with the provinces and territories for mental health and addictions services and home and community care.

— $55.3 million: The proposed funding increase to Transport Canada over two years to advance digital trade processes and help businesses adopt new tools to be more competitive.

— $300 million: The increase in CBC/ Radio-Canada funding.

— $600 million: The amount of immediate support for Canadian content production.

— 110: The number of times the word “sovereign” or “sovereignty” is mentioned in the budget document.

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