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1 comment

  1. Ben
    November 5, 2026 at 3:04 pm

    Bravo. The botched death penalties and the over turned convictions show this is the humane, just, and logical move.

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Gavin Newsom says he will commute all death sentences in California to life

By Sophie Austin The Associated Press
Posted November 5, 2026 3:00 pm
1 min read
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California Governor Gavin Newsom says he’ll change all death sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

There are 548 people on death row in California. Newsom’s decision announced Thursday comes as he prepares to leave office after eight years.

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In 2019 he placed a moratorium on executions in the state, but hundreds of people remained on death row.

According to the state constitution, the California Supreme Court’s approval is required to grant clemency to anyone convicted of a felony more than once.

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