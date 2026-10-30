Alberta reducing education property taxes in 2027 after previous hikes

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The Alberta government is reducing education property taxes starting next year, after it brought in successive hikes for ratepayers.

It means home and farmland owners will pay almost seven per cent less than this year while non-residential property owners will pay almost five per cent less.

Premier Danielle Smith said the new rate will be frozen for three years so municipalities can plan with certainty.

She said it will mean almost $100 million in savings for taxpayers in the first year.

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Municipalities collect the education property tax from all property owners in the province but don’t control the rates.

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In Edmonton, the education portion accounts for approximately 30 per cent of the total property tax amount.

The announcement comes after blowback from municipal leaders, particularly in Calgary, after previous provincial budgets boosted education property taxes.

— More to come…