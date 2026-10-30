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Canada

Montreal mayor backs police chief amid misconduct allegations against officers

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 30, 2026 12:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal Police Chief’s public meeting on racism leaves many disappointed, some hopeful'
Montreal Police Chief’s public meeting on racism leaves many disappointed, some hopeful
WATCH: Montreal Police Chief’s public meeting on racism leaves many disappointed, some hopeful – Aug 12, 2026
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Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says she trusts Police Chief Fady Dagher to change the service’s culture as he prepares to address a series of misconduct allegations involving officers.

Martinez Ferrada told reporters Friday that Dagher understands that the trust between the public and Service de police de la Ville de Montréal is paramount in Quebec’s largest city.

“It takes time to change a culture, and we see that resistance right now,” Martinez Ferrada said.

“We need to make sure that all police officers who see anything that doesn’t belong in the service of police should be denouncing it.”

Dagher will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to address the allegations, including a new one that surfaced this week.

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Montreal police said in a news release an officer could face charges after allegedly concealing evidence related to a 2025 domestic violence investigation.

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Radio-Canada reported on Thursday that an officer responding to a call in connection with that case allegedly erased evidence provided by the victim. The report suggested the officer knew the alleged perpetrator.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police chief faces calls for independent probe into racism allegations'
Montreal police chief faces calls for independent probe into racism allegations

The officer was stationed in the multicultural neighbourhood of Montreal-Nord, where four different officers were suspended over allegations of racist misconduct earlier this year.

Dagher will also provide an update on that investigation, as well as on the suspension of two officers from a downtown station.

One of those officers allegedly urinated on homeless people, while the second officer allegedly posed for photos mocking suspects under arrest in humiliating positions.

“Every event that happens has to be explained,” Martinez Ferrada said.

“We need to give the trust to citizens that we are on top of it and we’re changing the culture.”

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— with files from The Canadian Press

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