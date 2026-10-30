Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick’s surplus power sales to U.S. could close Irving Paper, firm warns

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2026 11:32 am
1 min read
The headquarters of NB Power, New Brunswick's Crown-owned electric utility, is seen in downtown Fredericton, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli J. Ridder. View image in full screen
The headquarters of NB Power, New Brunswick's Crown-owned electric utility, is seen in downtown Fredericton, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli J. Ridder. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick’s Crown-owned electric utility is being criticized for changing its policy on the sale of excess power.

Forestry giant J.D. Irving Ltd. executive Mark Mosher says his company and others used to purchase NB Power’s surplus electricity at discounted rates.

But earlier this year, the provincial regulator started allowing the utility to sell that surplus power to customers in the United States and other out-of-province customers at market prices.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mosher says the policy change could drive up power costs for JDI Irving Ltd. subsidiary Irving Paper by an estimated $10 million annually and cause it to close.

He says that is because NB Power changed its priority rules to sell its cheaper surplus electricity to outside buyers first, forcing in-province industries to rely on more expensive excess power.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Rene Legacy says the government can reverse the decision but won’t because it benefits other NB Power customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Legacy adds that the Liberal government won’t intervene in J.D. Irving Ltd.’s recent application to the regulator to reverse the request.

“We will see what the process is once the (Energy and Utilities Board) reviews what JDI has requested,” Legacy said in the provincial legislature earlier this week.

“We will not comment on the process until that is done.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices