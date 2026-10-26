Conny Glenn stuns Bryan Paterson to win mayoral bid in Kingston, Ont.

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Voters in Kingston, Ont., turned to a new face to lead the city, electing Conny Glenn to be their new mayor on Monday night, ending incumbent Bryan Paterson’s bid for a fourth consecutive term in the role.

In a narrow victory, Glenn — who served as councillor for Sydenham District for the past four years — garnered 16,451 votes – or 43.25 per cent of the 38,246 ballots cast from 26 of 26 tabulators, according to unofficial results on the City of Kingston’s website.

Paterson received 15,658 votes, or 41.17 per cent of the votes.

“The reality is it’s difficult to run against an incumbent – I know Bryan ran a hard race, I wouldn’t expect anything less out of him,” said Glenn. “And I do want to send out good wishes to my opponents, they ran good races.”

Glenn becomes the third woman voted as mayor in Kingston

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“What we’ve seen over the last four years is a lot of women that have stepped down from their roles as elected politicians, councillors, mayors, because of a lot of abuse,” she said following her victory. “So it’s important that women continue to run, it’s important that we step up”

Vanessa Menasah, who stepped down from her role as the city’s manager of diversity, equity and inclusion, finished a distant third with 5,351 votes or 14.06 per cent of the vote while Grant Bedard received 542 votes (1.48 per cent).

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Paterson was the city’s 96th mayor and was re-elected to his third consecutive term in 2022 in which he garnered over 74 per cent of the vote. Overall voter turnout was 31.12 per cent in that election. Prior to being mayor he also served a term as a city councillor.

Last year Paterson took a leave of absence as mayor to run as a candidate for the Conservatives but lost to longtime Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen.

In this year’s municipal election, the city reported advance voter turnout at 12.42 per cent ahead of election day Monday. More than 14,000 people voted online.

Councillor results – one representative per district (votes and percentage):

Countryside, District 1

x- Vic Sahai — 1,413 (48.59 per cent)

Jeff Scott — 784 (26.96 per cent)

Joseph Abreu — 711 (24.44 per cent)

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Loyalist-Cataraqui, District 2

x- Paul Chaves — 2,011 (48.11 per cent)

Jeff Pearce — 1,309 (31.31 per cent)

Dorian Hartley — 533 (12.75 per cent)

Charanjeev Sekhon — 327 (7.82 per cent)

Councillor – Collins-Bayridge, District 3

x- Lisa Osanic — 2,143 (60.41 per cent)

Joel Anthony Bruce — 1,404 (39.58 per cent)

Councillor – Lakeside, District 4

x- Wendy Stephen — 3,457 (86.48 per cent)

Stephen Cuthbertson — 540 (13.51 per cent)

Councillor – Portsmouth, District 5

x- Don Amos — Acclaimed

Councillor – Trillium, District 6

x- Jimmy Hassan — 3,350 (90.00 per cent)

Prakash Dayal — 372 (9.99 per cent)

Councillor – Kingscourt-Rideau, District 7

x- Brandon Tozzo — 2,089 (73.55 per cent)

Michael Judd — 609 (21.44 per cent)

Kevin Smith — 142 (5.00 per cent)

Councillor – Meadowbrook-Strathcona, District 8

x- Jeff McLaren — 1,663 (50.60 per cent)

Daria Juudi-Hope — 1,336 (40.65 per cent)

Roger Dennis — 287 (8.73 per cent)

Councillor – Williamsville, District 9

x-Vincent Cinanni — Acclaimed

Councillor – Sydenham, District 10

x- Annie Palone — 809 (45.83 per cent)

Rajesh Kumar — 390 (22.09 per cent)

John Meligrana — 376 (21.30 per cent)

Andrew DaCosta — 190 (10.76 per cent)

Councillor – King’s Town, District 11

Aba Mortley — 1,241 (44.22 per cent)

Greg Ridge — 996 (35.49 per cent)

Melissa Reid — 569 (20.27 per cent)

Councillor – Pittsburgh, District 12

Ryan Nelson Boehme — 2,574 (61.05 per cent)

Matt McTaggart — 1,176 (27.89 per cent)

Chelsea Rae — 284 (6.73 per cent)

Zachary Typhair — 182 (4.31 per cent)

– with files from Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf and Shauna Cunningham