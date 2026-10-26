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Politics

Ex-N.S. PC interim leader endorses another former Tory for Liberal leadership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2026 11:01 am
1 min read
The Nova Scotia legislature is shown in Halifax, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia legislature is shown in Halifax, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV/SDV
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A former interim leader of Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives has endorsed her former PC cabinet colleague to become the new provincial Liberal leader.

Karla MacFarlane is a former speaker of the house of assembly in Nova Scotia and served as interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives for most of 2018 until Premier Tim Houston was elected party leader.

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Over the weekend, MacFarlane endorsed Becky Druhan to be Liberal party leader, saying she’s always admired Druhan’s integrity and exceptional work ethic.

MacFarlane and Druhan both served on Houston’s cabinet, and MacFarlane retired from politics in 2024.

Druhan left the PC party to sit as an Independent last fall, and joined the Liberals in the spring.

Druhan is running for Liberal leadership against Amanda Mombourquette, and the party leadership will be decided late next month.

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