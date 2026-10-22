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Politics

Quebec Superior Court hears arguments to suspend Montreal bylaw banning insults

By Erika Morris The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Municipal Matters: Does Montreal’s new bylaw infringe on constitutional rights?'
Municipal Matters: Does Montreal’s new bylaw infringe on constitutional rights?
WATCH: Municipal Matters: Does Montreal's new bylaw infringe on constitutional rights? – Sep 24, 2026
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Lawyers are asking Quebec Superior Court to suspend a recently-adopted bylaw banning insults against employees of the city of Montreal, including police officers.

The bylaw prohibits insults, harassment, threats, abuse and intimidation, as well as offensive and aggressive behaviour.

Justice Eleni Yiannakis heard arguments from lawyers representing an association for progressive jurists and the St-Michel legal clinic Thursday morning.

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Lawyer Sibel Ataogul argued the bylaw is too broad and encroaches on fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression, and is against public interest.

Lawyer Dardia Garcelle Joseph argued that the bylaw will mainly apply to interactions with police and can lead to serious harm to those already marginalized.

Lawyers for the City of Montreal are expected to argue in the afternoon.

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Yiannakis stressed that she will rule only on the request for the injunction and not on the constitutionality of the bylaw.

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