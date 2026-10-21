N.S. NDP remove party whip following post about France protests

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia NDP has removed MLA Paul Wozney as its whip after the PC Caucus accused him of calling for “France-style riots in Nova Scotia and Canada.”

The statement in question was a social media post made by Wozney which has since been deleted.

“Don’t leave it to the courts,” Wozney wrote. “Learn from France. Own the streets. Shut the government down. Grind the province/country to a halt and force government to abandon illegal legislation in the present. It’s the **only** direct line to worker justice.”

The PC Caucus said Wozney’s statement was made in response to a remedy on Bill 148, the Public Services Sustainability (2015) Act, which the Nova Scotia Supreme Court found unconstitutional earlier this year.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Paul Wozney is saying if Nova Scotians disagree on something, they should mimic riots in France where thousands of shops were looted and buildings burned to the ground,” PC MLA Damian Stoilov said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The PCs said disciplinary action must be taken.

In a statement released Wednesday, NDP Leader Claudia Chender said her party “unequivocally denounces violence or suggestion of violence in civic life,” calling Wozney’s words “careless.”

She said Wozney “acknowledges the harm that he has caused” and “understands that there are consequences to his words.”

She added that he has been removed as the NDP whip.

“Respectful, peaceful protest and civic engagement are essential parts of a healthy democracy and strengthen our province,” Chender said. “Nova Scotians have proven that we can stay true to these values and speak up about our differences and frustrations while taking care of each other and holding governments accountable.”

Protests have escalated across France as young people contest poor school conditions and the rising cost of living. More than 2,500 people have been detained as a result of demonstrations.