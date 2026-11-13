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Politics

Manitoba may need to spend far less on new power generation: Kinew

By Ian Bickis The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2026 4:57 pm
1 min read
Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew is seen at the AFN First Nations - First Ministers Meeting Day of Ceremony in Ottawa, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman View image in full screen
Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew is seen at the AFN First Nations - First Ministers Meeting Day of Ceremony in Ottawa, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Keito Newman / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Manitoba’s premier says the province may need to spend far less than previously thought on new power plants.

Wab Kinew says the Manitoba Public Utilities Board has concluded that one natural gas-fired turbine is needed for now, at a cost of about $1 billion.

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The Crown corporation Manitoba Hydro has maintained that three turbines, costing $3 billion, are needed to meet peak demands within a few years.

The utilities board submitted its findings in a report to the government earlier this week, following lengthy hearings over the summer.

Kinew says Manitoba Hydro hasn’t seen the report yet, and he didn’t say when the government would make it public.

He says the news is good for both the province’s finances and the environment.

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