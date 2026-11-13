Manitoba may need to spend far less on new power generation: Kinew

Manitoba’s premier says the province may need to spend far less than previously thought on new power plants.
Wab Kinew says the Manitoba Public Utilities Board has concluded that one natural gas-fired turbine is needed for now, at a cost of about $1 billion.
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The Crown corporation Manitoba Hydro has maintained that three turbines, costing $3 billion, are needed to meet peak demands within a few years.
The utilities board submitted its findings in a report to the government earlier this week, following lengthy hearings over the summer.
Kinew says Manitoba Hydro hasn’t seen the report yet, and he didn’t say when the government would make it public.
He says the news is good for both the province’s finances and the environment.
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