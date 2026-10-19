Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Dave
    October 19, 2026 at 12:28 pm

    Long past time that society recognized that they are police officers not social or healthcare workers

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquest into death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet hears from police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2026 11:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet'
SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet
WATCH: SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet – Aug 26, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Toronto woman who fell from a 24th-floor balcony while police were in her home is hearing from one of the officers called to the incident.

Const. Shane Beaudoin told the inquest into Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s death that he volunteered to serve as backup when dispatch put out a high-priority call for an assault involving knives on May 27, 2020.

He says he met an officer from a different division outside the building and the two of them went up together after a resident let them in.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Beaudoin says there was a lot of information coming at them and it was hard to know who the primary aggressor was, and the fact that it was a family dispute made matters “more murky.”

He says he heard before arriving that Korchinski-Paquet had experienced seizures earlier in the day, but only learned about postictal delirium through the inquest.

Story continues below advertisement

An agreed narrative read at the inquest last week said Korchinski-Paquet had a history of seizures from epilepsy and often experienced confusion, “physically and verbally abusive behaviour,” and temporary amnesia afterward.

A neurologist who did not treat her but examined her records testified that Korchinski-Paquet on several occasions showed symptoms in keeping with postictal delirium or postictal psychosis — both altered mental states that can follow seizures.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices