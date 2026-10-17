Daniel Allain new leader of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives

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Daniel Allain has been elected leader of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative party.

Allain, a Cabinet minister in the last PC government, won with more than half of the party votes.

The only other candidate, Don Monahan, was elected two years ago as a first-time provincial Tory legislator.

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Allain, who spent four years as a Dieppe city councillor before moving to provincial politics, does not currently have a seat in the legislature.

The Tories have had an interim leader ever since former premier Blaine Higgs stepped down following the Tories’ defeat in the 2024 election.

Outgoing interim leader Glen Savoie says New Brunswick needs a united PC party to tackle affordability, health care, education and crime.

New Brunswick’s next provincial election must occur by October 2028.