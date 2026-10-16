Millions in funding put toward Manitoba First Nations Police, safety officers

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) and safety officers will receive a total of $163.5 million from the provincial and federal governments, but some First Nation leaders say it’s not enough and are hoping for more support.

MFNPS is getting $121 million over four years, while the Manitoba First Nations Safety Officer Program will get $42.5 million to expand its program, making it accessible for any community that wants it.

“Where someone lives should not determine the level of policing or investigational services they receive,” said MFNPS Police Chief Jason Colon. “The expectations placed on our police service are the same as the expectations placed on any other police service in Manitoba, but we need the capacity to meet those expectations.”

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Manto Sipi Cree Nation relies on safety officers to respond to crime and potentially detain any suspect, while they wait for the nearest RCMP detachment to fly into their community, said Chief Michael Yellowback. The nearest RCMP station is more than 50 kilometres away. RCMP response time can lag up to three hours during the winter as officers trek through winter roads, said Yellowback.

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Indigenous leaders have long been advocating for funding, as safety officers are the first line of defence scanning who and what is coming in and out of a community.

“There’s 63 first nations in Manitoba and $42 million won’t go a long way,” he said. “I’m hoping it’s a win-win situation for everybody, especially for our community, because our First Nation officers need that much needed training and equipment.”

Long Plain First Nation Chief David Meeches said his community received around $1 million for the safety of its community and is appreciative of the funding from the government, so they can put resources in other needs, but there needs to be ongoing support.

“We need to go beyond today’s announcement. We need to go beyond and seek continued support,” said Meeches.