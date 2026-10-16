Police scenes in west Edmonton, Parkland County after deadly college shooting

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Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at a trades college in the city’s northwest end Friday, that may also linked to a RCMP scene west of the city in Parkland County.

Edmonton police were called to the Alberta Pipe Trades College near 161 Street and 118 Avenue at about 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses told Global News a person in a grey sedan with tinted windows pulled into the parking lot, got out of the vehicle and opened fire.

They reported hearing multiple bangs.

“I was inside, all we heard were the gunshots,” said a student named Lisa. “I thought it was some banging on the roof until some students came in.”

Upon arrival, Edmonton police said its officers found an man suffering from life-threatening injuries, who was pronounced dead on scene a short while later.

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At the scene, a white truck could be seen in the parking lot with its driver and rear doors open. Pylons surrounded the vehicle and what appeared to be a body covered by a tarp was nearby.

One student said he was in the parking lot getting coffee from his vehicle when the shooting happened.

After closing and locking his car door, he heard what he initially thought were fireworks before realizing the sounds were gunshots.

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“I hear five to six gunshots ring out. I thought it was tanks exploding or something,” said a student named Ronnie, who said he then saw another student come running around a corner.

“I asked him like, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening? Is something exploding?’ And he said, ‘No, someone is shooting the school here.'”

The student said he ran back into the building. Police arrived within minutes and classrooms were locked down.

Other students told Global News they saw a car leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed following the shooting.

The college parking lot remained behind police tape Friday, and more than half a dozen EPS cruisers were at the scene.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Police Service at the scene of an apparent shooting at the Alberta Pipe Trades College near 161 Street and 118 Avenue in Edmonton, Alta. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. Global News

Students whose vehicles were inside the secured area were unable to retrieve them, and buses were provided to transport them elsewhere.

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The homicide section has taken over the investigation, police said in an update around 1:30 p.m.

“At this early stage, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” EPS said.

There was a second police scene about 37 kilometres away in Parkland County, near where the Yellowhead and Highway 16A converge west of Stony Plain.

Parkland RCMP said there was also a heavy officer presence due to a police operation on Highway 16, at Range Road 20.

The eastbound side of the highway was briefly closed between Range Road 15 and 20, but around 11 a.m. RCMP said one lane had reopened.

Police have not said what led them to that area or what they were investigating.

In its afternoon update, Edmonton police said its officers and Mounties were working together to determine if events in the county are related to the fatal shooting in the city.

No other details were provided but EPS said a media release would be sent out when more information could be shared.

Anyone with information, dash cam footage or CCTV footage relevant to the college shooting is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

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Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

— More to come…