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Canada

France to decide next month on extradition of ex-Manitoba law dean in fraud case

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2026 1:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former U of M law dean arrested in Europe as part of extradition request: police'
Former U of M law dean arrested in Europe as part of extradition request: police
WATCH: Former U of M law dean arrested in Europe as part of extradition request: police – Sep 23, 2026
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A former law dean at the University of Manitoba wanted on a fraud charge is expected to learn next month if he will be extradited from France.

A court document says Jonathan Black-Branch was in the Investigating Chamber of the Versailles Court of Appeal today opposing his extradition.

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The court reserved its decision to Nov. 6.

Black-Branch was arrested in a municipality west of Paris in April, after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for fraud over $5,000.

The disbarred lawyer is accused of misusing more than $600,000 from the university to pay his bills, buy pricey meals at a members-only club and spend on his education at Ivy League schools.

Black-Branch was hired as the Winnipeg university’s law dean in 2016 but suddenly left the post in 2020 and moved to Europe.

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