USASK announces new collaboration to boost local semiconductor industry

The University of Saskatchewan has announced an exciting new collaboration in the semiconductor industry, joining forces with Siemens, Mitacs and Microchip Technology Inc. The collaboration includes hands-on work with electrical engineering graduate students to expand and shape the semiconductor industry in the province.

For the students, this will be coming in the form of two new courses: the Analog Mixed Signal and Very Large Integration course. These new curriculums will allow students to work alongside mentors and engineers in the province. But what makes this project unique is the opportunity for graduate students to have a hand at building the curriculum as well.

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“Employers like us are looking for and our need from students and talent that comes out of the university,” said Kevin So, vice president of the communications business unit at Microchip Technology Inc. “We’re going to basically work with some talented graduate students and they’re going to help modernize the content of the course.”

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However, this collaboration is more than just additional education. It will spark hundreds of opportunities for students to get jobs in the province designing, manufacturing and creating microchips.

“This is really about strengthening and building the workforce and jobs of the future, making sure they stay here in Saskatchewan and in Canada. (And) I think when we look to the future of job growth and technologies, the semiconductor industry is everywhere,” explains Derek Newton, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at Mitacs.

Watch the video above to find out more about the collaboration and how it works.