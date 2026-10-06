October 10 – Live Younger Clinic

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What started in Calgary, is now here in Edmonton!

Live Younger have arrived, for men to FINALLY have help with their sexual health issues.

No more devices and treatments thrown at you – book a FREE sexual health assessment today and get looked at in a COMPLETE way. At Live Younger, we treat the man, NOT the penis.

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Dr. Natasha Iyer, specializes in hormones and longevity for men to increase performance in ALL areas of their life.

Get started today at LiveYounger.ca