October 3 – Hope Mission

Send this page to someone via email

You may have seen the Hope Mission ambulance in the city helping those in need. It’s your support which allows the Hope Mission carry on their important work.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Join 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts on Saturday, October 3rd and hear how every day the Hope Mission provides meals and care for thousands of people across our province. For $54 you can provide a hot meal and live-changing care for 20 hungry, hurting neighbors.

Find out more before the show by visiting HopeMission.com