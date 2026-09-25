Nova Scotia government is cutting off funding to a homeless shelter in New Glasgow

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The operator of a New Glasgow shelter says the provincial government owes local residents an explanation about why it is cutting off its funding.

Northstar made the comments after the Nova Scotia government announced it would stop funding the emergency shelter within 90 days.

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Northstar says the government’s decision jeopardizes the safety of hundreds of people who rely on the shelter for support.

The province says it is seeking expressions of interest for new supportive housing projects in the area, and it will work with the shelter’s residents to identify alternate options for housing and other support.

The shelter is asking the province how unhoused residents will survive the cold winter months and who will be there to administer Naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, when needed.

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The province did not immediately respond to a request for comment.