Albertans only have until Friday to request referendum mail-in ballots

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More than half a million people have already signed up to receive their ballots for the Alberta referendum in the mail ahead of the Oct. 19 vote, but the window in which to do so closes at the end of this week.

In fact, it’s that high level of interest that prompted Elections Alberta earlier this month to move up the deadline to apply for the special ballots to Friday, Sept. 25 — a full two weeks earlier than what was originally planned and advertised (Oct. 9.)

Albertans have until Friday at midnight to apply for a special mail-in ballot and Elections Alberta says the ballots need to be returned by Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. in order to be counted.

The mail-in voting process requires the voter to include with their ballots a printed photocopy of their government-issued ID, showing proof of residence in Alberta.

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Albertans have a few ways they can obtain their mail-in ballots:

Mail the ballot to your home address

Mail the ballot to an alternate address (for those working away from home, at school, on vacation, have recently moved and not updated their identification etc.)

Pick the ballot up at your Returning Office or at Elections Alberta’s main office in Edmonton (Suite 100, 11510 Kingsway NW)

Arrange for a designate to pick it up from the Returning Office or at Elections Alberta

1:59 Transgender Albertans concerned with wrong name, gender on referendum mail-in ballots

In some cases, voters will need to have an attestation form filled out. That is a document authorized by the Chief Electoral Officer, to be used as a form of identification by electors in select circumstances.

Examples include people who live in a supportive living or long-term care facility, on a colony, in student housing on a campus in Alberta, or reside on a First Nation or Métis Settlement. It also applies for inmates and voters who receive services from a shelter or community support centre, and any elector who is renting out their ordinary residence.

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Demand drives deadline change

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As of Tuesday, more than 610,000 people had requested a mail-in ballot — more than 10 times the nearly 60,000 mail-in ballots requested for the province’s 2023 general election.

When Elections Alberta began to see a surge in requests in early September, they moved the date up in order to meet the demand for the ballots to be printed, sorted, mailed out, sent back in time for the referendum and then, of course, counted.

Dallas Stoesz, the deputy chief electoral officer for Elections Alberta, said the need to shift the deadline and the logistical challenges of doing so many mail-in ballots was emblematic of the historic nature of the 10-question vote set for Oct. 19.

Another reason the deadline was changed: to avoid complications in mail delivery that could arise as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday long weekend.

The agency anticipates a surge in final, last-minute requests and didn’t want that big push to come right before Oct. 12, when there is no mail service.

Albertans do not need to provide a reason to vote by mail. A statement on certain forms asks voters to declare they are unable to vote at advance voting, which takes place Oct. 13-17 or on the Oct. 19 referendum day — or face a fine.

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Elections Alberta has clarified that language came from a previous version of the Election Act and can be ignored if it shows up in a voter’s ballot package.

View image in full screen Elections Alberta mail-in ballots for the Alberta referendum on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Global News

The special ballots come attached to each other like a notepad, glued together at the top with a cardboard backing.

If any voters receive incomplete packages, they are urged to contact Elections Alberta immediately so the issue can be corrected before deadline.

1:47 Elections Alberta addresses missing referendum questions, declaration concerns

The ballot contains 10 government-initiated questions dealing largely with immigration and constitutional reform, although public and political attention has focused on the final question asking Albertans whether they want to remain in Canada or proceed to a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.

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Because provincial law requires all ballots be counted by hand, unofficial results for the separation question won’t be available until, at the earliest, after midnight on Oct. 20.

Those who miss the Friday night application deadline can also vote in advance polling. Elections Alberta is setting up 310 polling stations that will run from Oct. 13-17.

The referendum, announced Feb. 19, initially contained the first nine questions pertaining to immigration and the Constitution.

Then on May 21, Premier Danielle Smith announced a 10th question was being added, putting the issue of Alberta separatism in the hands of voters.

The question: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada? Or should the government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

Elections Alberta has said administering the referendum will be a massive undertaking that will require at least 60,000 workers.

2:01 Foreign interference intensifies ahead of Alberta separation vote

With files from The Canadian Press