September 19 – Pinnacle Renovations

Pinnacle Renovations on Talk to the Experts at 1 p.m. on QR Calgary.

At the heart of Pinnacle is Paul and his wife Elaine’s steadfast belief in serving Calgary’s families by renovating and building homes for those whose focus is much more on return-on-lifestyle than on return-on-investment. Our vision is to positively impact people’s lives through our proprietary Design + Build process, grounded in a culture of empathy, integrity, and sincere care for each family member. For more information, please visit pinnaclerenovations.ca