B.C. unveils new border signs: ‘We will never be the 51st state’

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B.C. Premier David Eby unveiled some new border signs at a press conference on Tuesday.

Eby said the signs will be posted at the B.C. border with Washington State.

One of the signs welcomes people to B.C. and says: “Strong, proud and will NEVER be the 51st state. Sorry!”

A second sign welcomes people to B.C. and says, don’t litter, 60 mph equals 100 km/h, respect fire bans, kindness does not equal weakness, watch for moose and Canada will never be the 51st state.

View image in full screen One of the new border signs. Ben O'Hara-Byrne / Global News

View image in full screen One of the new border signs. Ben O'Hara-Byrne / Global News

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to revive his “51st state” rhetoric as he made his first comments on the collapse of trade talks between Canada and the United States.

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“Canada wants the benefits of being a State, without being one!!!” Trump wrote in a post on his social platform Truth Social. “They have charged our great farmers, for many years, massive amounts of Tariffs. No more!!! President DJT.”

2:46 David Eby recounts role British Columbians played in assisting stranded American passengers during 9/11

In early 2025, several Canadian provinces, including B.C., removed U.S. alcohol from their shelves in response to Trump’s trade war and his 51st state comments.

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On Tuesday, Eby said the province is once again encouraging people to buy local.

He held his press conference hours after counter-tariffs on nearly $28 billion of U.S. goods went into effect.

He said the province is looking to strengthen the established Buy BC program to include products beyond produce and beverages.

Eby added that, like other Canadian premiers, he anticipates the trade war could drag on, impacting numerous businesses and industries.

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“I don’t expect this to end quickly,” he said.

“Neither Canada nor the United States are at the table together. We’re not talking right now. The only hope that we have is ultimately that the American people understand our relationship and support candidates that promote a strong, unified relationship between Canada and the U.S.

“And currently, that is not this administration.”

-with files from Sean Previl