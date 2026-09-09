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Politics

New Brunswick lawmaker Megan Mitton announces bid to lead provincial Green Party

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2026 11:16 am
1 min read
Green Party legislator Megan Mitton listens to the budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister René Legacy in the legislature in Fredericton, New Brunswick, on Tuesday March 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
Green Party legislator Megan Mitton listens to the budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister René Legacy in the legislature in Fredericton, New Brunswick, on Tuesday March 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
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One of New Brunswick’s two Green provincial lawmakers has announced her bid to lead the opposition party.

Megan Mitton, who has been elected to the legislature three times, says the province needs leaders who will safeguard the health and safety of New Brunswickers.

The only other Green in the legislature, David Coon, resigned as leader earlier this year, triggering a leadership contest.

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Mitton says she has submitted her application to the party’s leadership race committee and will become a registered candidate once vetting is complete.

She’s the only person to step forward to contest the leadership so far.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 12.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick Green party leader steps down'
New Brunswick Green party leader steps down

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