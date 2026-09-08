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Economy

Still no details on former Metro Vancouver CAO’s severance package

By Jordan Armstrong & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2026 9:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Still no details from Metro Vancouver on Jerry Dobrovolny severance'
Still no details from Metro Vancouver on Jerry Dobrovolny severance
Despite a promise on Labour Day to release the details of the severance package for Jerry Dobrovolny, there is still no word on how much the former Metro Vancouver CAO walked away with. Jordan Armstrong reports.
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There are still no details on the severance package awarded to Metro Vancouver’s former chief administrative officer, Jerry Dobrovolny.

Board chair Mike Hurley told Global News on Monday that the details would be released to the media on Tuesday; however, no one from Metro Vancouver responded to our request for information.

“Changing the person at the top actually means very little… if Metro Vancouver keeps the same culture underneath… it’s the culture that’s the problem,” West Vancouver mayoral candidate Kirk LaPointe said.

“I’ve heard from directors who are quite frustrated by this; they feel they need better information.”

There are growing calls to make Dobrovolny’s exit information public.

Dobrovolny has been under fire since the massive cost overruns of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant and concerns raised by several mayors and councillors from across the region over “scope creep” at the regional district, board stipends and executive compensation.

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In April, Global News learned that Metro Vancouver hired a law firm, on the taxpayer’s dime, to investigate how information has been getting released to the media.

The regional government launched the investigation, which was sparked by a Global News story about management and dysfunction at Metro Vancouver.
Click to play video: 'Metro Van board chair praises former CAO Jerry Dobrovolny'
Metro Van board chair praises former CAO Jerry Dobrovolny

“We’ve heard all sorts of rumours about what the number might be and when I break it down to Surrey residents, that could mean 150 to 200 residents paying his severance with their property taxes,” Linda Annis, a mayoral candidate for Surrey, said.

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Dobrovolny’s salary and benefits topped $567,000 last year.

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