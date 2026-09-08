University of Toronto staff agree to tentative deal after strike vote

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Thousands of administrative and technical staff at the University of Toronto look set to avoid industrial action days after they voted to strike, with a tentative agreement now signed.

Staff represented by the United Steelworkers Local 1998 had voted 96 per cent in favour of strike action as students returned to class and workers complained about growing demands on them.

“UofT says it will find $20 million in savings next year by not replacing employees who leave the university,” said John Ankenman, president of Local 1998, after the strike vote.

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“That will worsen the heavy workload burden that many of our members already face. The university has not responded in a significant way to the union’s contract proposals that would lead to increased job security, which is our members’ number one non-monetary priority.”

But by the start of the week, a tentative agreement was in place, pending approval from the 6,100 workers who were ready to strike.

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A spokesperson for the United Steelworkers Local 1998 confirmed the deal to Global News, but said dates were yet to be set for it to be ratified.

The University of Toronto also confirmed the deal.

“I would like to thank both bargaining teams for their professionalism and hard work throughout negotiations,” Kenneth Corts, VP people, finance and digital services, said in a statement.