Vancouver police officer Kalwinder Dosanjh charged over theft of more than $3M

Vancouver’s police chief says a 26-year veteran of the force has been arrested and charged with theft, fraud and breach of trust, with victims reporting losses of more than $3 million.
Chief Const. Steve Rai says Kalwinder Dosanjh was arrested on Thursday after a covert investigation that lasted more than two years.
Provincial Crown prosecutors approved four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of theft over $5,000 and one count of breach of trust.
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Rai says there are 19 victims known at this time, but there may be more, with the alleged criminal conduct occurring between 2017 and 2025, while Supt. Mike Ritchie says the investigation relates to housing developments.
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Rai says a dedicated investigative team was established after the force received information from multiple victims in December 2023.
Dosanjh is the founder of a Surrey, BC, charitable foundation called Kids Play, whose website says he has served in various roles including as an undercover officer and in the department’s financial crime and drug units.
Rai says in a news conference that the situation is “deeply concerning” for the department.
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