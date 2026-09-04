Sentencing delayed again for man behind Ditch-2 wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

A La Ronge man who sparked a massive wildfire north of Prince Albert last summer has had his sentencing date in court rescheduled a fourth consecutive time.

Jason Halkett will have to wait a few more weeks at least to learn what type of sentence he will serve for starting the Ditch-2 wildfire last year after pleading guilty in April.

The Ditch-2 wildfire was one of the many devastating fires of last year’s record-setting season, reaching 200, 000 hectares burned.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At the Montreal Lake Cree Nation Band Office, Halkett waited until 1 p.m. to hear that his sentencing would be postponed due to a lengthy court docket.

Crown Counsel Robyn Ermine and defense lawyer Evan Streiloff have said they are putting forward contested sentencing submissions

Halkett was arrested in August of last year months after the fire was first sparked in the Weyakwin area in May 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire damaged structures and forced the evacuation of several communities.

Halkett has been remanded back into custody and is expected to be back in court September 17.

He could face up to a maximum of 14 years in prison.