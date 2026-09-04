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Canada

Sentencing delayed again for man behind Ditch-2 wildfire

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted September 4, 2026 10:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ditch-2 wildfire arsonist sentencing delayed a 4th time'
Ditch-2 wildfire arsonist sentencing delayed a 4th time
WATCH: Jason Halkett will have to wait a few more weeks at least to learn what type of sentence he will serve for starting the Ditch-2 wildfire last year after pleading guilty in April.
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A La Ronge man who sparked a massive wildfire north of Prince Albert last summer has had his sentencing date in court rescheduled a fourth consecutive time.

Jason Halkett will have to wait a few more weeks at least to learn what type of sentence he will serve for starting the Ditch-2 wildfire last year after pleading guilty in April.

The Ditch-2 wildfire was one of the many devastating fires of last year’s record-setting season, reaching 200, 000 hectares burned.

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At the Montreal Lake Cree Nation Band Office, Halkett waited until 1 p.m. to hear that his sentencing would be postponed due to a lengthy court docket.

Crown Counsel Robyn Ermine and defense lawyer Evan Streiloff have said they are putting forward contested sentencing submissions

Halkett was arrested in August of last year months after the fire was first sparked in the Weyakwin area in May 2025.

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The fire damaged structures and forced the evacuation of several communities.

Halkett has been remanded back into custody and is expected to be back in court September 17.

He could face up to a maximum of 14 years in prison.

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