Winnipeg woman saves father and child from drowning: WPS

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A Winnipeg woman is being credited with saving a father and his child from drowning in the Red River, police said.

The child entered the Red River near St. John’s Park on Aug. 24 and began to drown, prompting the father to jump in and try to save them, according to the Winnipeg Police Service’s (WPS) news release.

At that point, a witness “immediately jumped into action to assist both the child and the parent,” police said.

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“Demonstrating remarkable courage and selflessness, and with little regard for her own safety, the witness first pulled the father from the water and then immediately swam out to reach the child,” the release added.

After reaching the child, the woman headed back toward the shoreline. She held the child on her chest as she performed life-saving measures while continuing to swim and after reaching shore, police said.

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North district WPS officers arrived at the scene shortly before 7 p.m. and took over efforts to save the unconscious child. The child was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police credited the bystander who swooped into action “for saving both the lives of the child and parent during this incident.” WPS did not identify the woman.

The release reminded parents to supervise their children around water and to exercise caution when visiting parks and waterways.