Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nepalese community in Nova Scotia rallies as death toll rises after flash flooding

By Ella Macdonald & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 1, 2026 12:37 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Maritime Nepalese community raises money for disaster relief after flash floods in Central Nepal'
Maritime Nepalese community raises money for disaster relief after flash floods in Central Nepal
As the death toll rises following last week's flash floods in central Nepal, the Maritime's Nepalese community is waiting anxiously to hear from friends and family members. GoFundMes have begun raising money for disaster relief, as rescue efforts remain the top priority. Ella MacDonald has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As the death toll rises following last week’s flash floods in central Nepal, the Nepalese community in the Maritimes is waiting anxiously to hear from friends and family members.

The combined death toll in Nepal and China surpassed 900, with more than 4,700 people still missing.

The Nepalese Society of Nova Scotia gathered over the weekend in downtown Halifax to light candles and mourn the lives lost in the catastrophic flash floods.

“We do have a number of Nepalese community [members] who have had their immediate family members or their community members still missing,” said Aayush Shrestha, who belongs to the society.

The society’s vice-president, Abilasha Niraula, says the images have been devastating.

“It felt like AI when I first saw [the videos] because there was no possible way the flood could be that big, but it was true. And later on, I found out that the place I used to work on was an affected district and people I know were affected. It made it very personal to me.”
Story continues below advertisement

For Sujit Acharya, who owns MomoNepal, there’s concern that the glacial collapse that triggered last Wednesday’s flash flood is a warning sign that more people will soon be at risk.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I would like to say it is not a natural disaster. It is a human, manmade disaster. And we all are equally responsible for it, every single person living on this planet. Our country, and also India, is sitting just below that huge, huge mountain of ice,” he said.

“And then when it starts melting because of the temperature rise, it’s going to take everything away.”

He and other members of the community are raising money for the government of Nepal Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Acharya has started a GoFundMe campaign for Nova Scotians who want to donate money.

For long-term assistance, however, he says humanity needs to take immediate action on climate issues.

“[We need to] think about the climate crisis whenever we try to do any purchases or involve in certain kind of activities,” he said.
Story continues below advertisement

Shrestha echoes that sentiment and encourages Canadians to share their expertise.

“Canada has one of the best flood detection programs; such technical assistance would be super helpful to Nepal.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices