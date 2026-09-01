Nepalese community in Nova Scotia rallies as death toll rises after flash flooding

As the death toll rises following last week’s flash floods in central Nepal, the Nepalese community in the Maritimes is waiting anxiously to hear from friends and family members.
The combined death toll in Nepal and China surpassed 900, with more than 4,700 people still missing.
The Nepalese Society of Nova Scotia gathered over the weekend in downtown Halifax to light candles and mourn the lives lost in the catastrophic flash floods.
The society’s vice-president, Abilasha Niraula, says the images have been devastating.
For Sujit Acharya, who owns MomoNepal, there’s concern that the glacial collapse that triggered last Wednesday’s flash flood is a warning sign that more people will soon be at risk.
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“I would like to say it is not a natural disaster. It is a human, manmade disaster. And we all are equally responsible for it, every single person living on this planet. Our country, and also India, is sitting just below that huge, huge mountain of ice,” he said.
“And then when it starts melting because of the temperature rise, it’s going to take everything away.”
He and other members of the community are raising money for the government of Nepal Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.
Acharya has started a GoFundMe campaign for Nova Scotians who want to donate money.
For long-term assistance, however, he says humanity needs to take immediate action on climate issues.
Shrestha echoes that sentiment and encourages Canadians to share their expertise.
“Canada has one of the best flood detection programs; such technical assistance would be super helpful to Nepal.”
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