Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba faces calls to increase training for security guards

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted August 31, 2026 6:16 pm
2 min read
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 24-year-old security guard was stabbed Friday in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue, after confronting a man who was trying to leave a store with a number of items without paying.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable. On Sunday, police arrested a 23-year-old man who faces a number of charges. There’ve been a number of similar incidents at retail stores, including just days prior where another security guard was stabbed at a Dollarama in the St. James area.

Experts in the field are now calling for additional training for security guards in Manitoba before they can begin working, focused on de-escalation.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“With a lack of training and they’re out there, this is where they’re going to overstep their bounds,” says Peter de Beer, with de Beer Consulting and Security Training. “They’re going to use way too much force or they’re going to be using tools they should not be using.”

Story continues below advertisement

To become a security guard in Manitoba, you need to complete a 40-hour training course and score 75 per cent on a provincially approved exam. There is a “loophole” where a person can receive a temporary licence allowing them to work six months without completing the course.

“I do believe that the training needs to be extended, and go a lot more in depth,” says de Beer.

Some of the topics outlined in the current security guard training course include safety awareness, crowd control, and scenario assessment.

The current requirements are about 20 years old. Justice Minister Matt Wiebe wouldn’t provide specifics about expanding the training, but did say the province is looking at potential changes, including a stronger focus on de-escalation.

“Building out the curriculum and then ensuring that gets rolled out by training the trainers,” explained Wiebe. “There’s still work that needs to be done in ensuring this gets rolled out province-wide. We’re building out not just our piece but along with the industry other additional training that could be helpful.”

Wiebe saying more information on updates to the security training program can be expected in the coming months.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices