Manitoba faces calls to increase training for security guards

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A 24-year-old security guard was stabbed Friday in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue, after confronting a man who was trying to leave a store with a number of items without paying.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable. On Sunday, police arrested a 23-year-old man who faces a number of charges. There’ve been a number of similar incidents at retail stores, including just days prior where another security guard was stabbed at a Dollarama in the St. James area.

Experts in the field are now calling for additional training for security guards in Manitoba before they can begin working, focused on de-escalation.

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“With a lack of training and they’re out there, this is where they’re going to overstep their bounds,” says Peter de Beer, with de Beer Consulting and Security Training. “They’re going to use way too much force or they’re going to be using tools they should not be using.”

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To become a security guard in Manitoba, you need to complete a 40-hour training course and score 75 per cent on a provincially approved exam. There is a “loophole” where a person can receive a temporary licence allowing them to work six months without completing the course.

“I do believe that the training needs to be extended, and go a lot more in depth,” says de Beer.

Some of the topics outlined in the current security guard training course include safety awareness, crowd control, and scenario assessment.

The current requirements are about 20 years old. Justice Minister Matt Wiebe wouldn’t provide specifics about expanding the training, but did say the province is looking at potential changes, including a stronger focus on de-escalation.

“Building out the curriculum and then ensuring that gets rolled out by training the trainers,” explained Wiebe. “There’s still work that needs to be done in ensuring this gets rolled out province-wide. We’re building out not just our piece but along with the industry other additional training that could be helpful.”

Wiebe saying more information on updates to the security training program can be expected in the coming months.