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Entertainment

Paranormal Cirque brings nightmare under the big top to Kingston

By Jesse Reynolds Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 5:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Paranormal Cirque brings nightmare circus to Kingston'
Paranormal Cirque brings nightmare circus to Kingston
WATCH: Paranormal Cirque brings nightmare circus to Kingston
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A familiar-looking big top has appeared outside Kingston’s Cataraqui Centre, but the production inside bears little resemblance to a traditional family circus.

Paranormal Cirque Nightmare begins its Kingston run Friday, combining circus acrobatics with theatrical horror, cabaret, dark comedy and mature audience interaction.

The experience begins before guests reach their seats, with costumed characters roaming the entrance and transforming the parking lot into a sinister world of its own.

“Paranormal is a mix of theatre, cabaret, horror and stuff,” said Momi, an original ensemble member who has been with the production since it began in Italy in 2014.

The show was created by a group of performers looking for a darker alternative to the traditional circus. Under the tent, aerialists and acrobats share the stage with zombies, demons and characters covered in fake blood.

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Actor Garpej Wrete, pronounced “Gar-pay Write,” has spent four years touring with the production across Canada and the United States. He said his costumes and characters are continually changing, with his current look drawing inspiration from burlesque and grotesque imagery.

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When asked how the production balances sensuality and horror, Wrete offered a precise formula.

“It’s not a balance at all, because we’ve got the sexiness at 60 per cent and the horror at 40 per cent,” he said.

While the production follows a script, Wrete said much of the character interaction depends on how each audience responds. Performers may adjust their approach when spectators embrace the scares or give them something unexpected to work with.

“It’s like you walk through a portal to a different point of reality,” Wrete said. “You’re not walking into your normal circus.”

The production is restricted to guests aged 13 and older. Those between 13 and 17 must attend with an adult aged 21 or older, and organizers warn that the show contains adult language, sexual humour and material that may not be suitable for younger viewers.

Strong advance ticket sales have already prompted organizers to extend the Kingston engagement by another weekend.

“One week is not going to be enough for Kingston,” Momi said. “That’s why we’re going to go a little bit larger.”

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Paranormal Cirque Nightmare runs outside the Cataraqui Centre through Sept. 6. Tickets and showtimes are available through the official Paranormal Cirque website.

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