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Economy

Manitoba spends $103M to protect industries hit by ‘unwarranted’ U.S. tariffs

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 5:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘You don’t have to bow down’: Premier Kinew praises Canada’s response to Trump’s trade war'
‘You don’t have to bow down’: Premier Kinew praises Canada’s response to Trump’s trade war
RELATED: 'You don’t have to bow down': Premier Kinew praises Canada’s response to Trump’s trade war
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Industries hit by U.S. tariffs in Manitoba are set to receive more than $100 million from the provincial government.

The $103 million in relief funding will be spread across several government programs in an effort to protect businesses and agricultural producers.

“We know that the Donald Trump tariffs have been an unwarranted attack on our Canadian economy, and businesses and workers right here in Manitoba,” said Jamie Moses, the provincial minister of business, mining, trade and job creation.

“These initiatives altogether are a comprehensive suite of programs to ensure that our economy in Manitoba will weather the storm of Donald Trump’s tariffs and become stronger throughout it.”

Part of the spending is a new $50-million trade resilience loan program for Manitoba businesses. These loans would be repayable, working capital that is financed at a low rate, Moses said.

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The province is also establishing a tariff workforce stabilization program and adding additional funds to its youth employment program. Moses said the $13-million-plus being spent over the next two years will support workers and fill gaps left by federal funding for youth employment.

In addition, the province is doubling its export support program, which previously doubled earlier this year in Budget 2026. It was upped by $500,000.

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Other supports include $250,000 to improve existing export advisory services and readiness, $500,000 to expand its Made-In-Manitoba initiative and support Canadian manufacturers and exporters. Manitoba alcohol is also being pushed by the province, Moses said, announcing $500,000 for local alcohol brewers, vintners and distillers.

“We know that as we took the U.S. booze off the shelves, we also want to take a step (to) promote our local Manitoba products,” Moses said, adding that the funds will help get Manitoban beverages to consumers across Canada.

Click to play video: 'Canada should be prepared to ‘duke it out’ with US while Trump is in office: Kinew'
Canada should be prepared to ‘duke it out’ with US while Trump is in office: Kinew

Manitoba’s Department of Finance will offer provincial retail tax deferrals for tariff-affected businesses, Moses continued. Retail sales taxes and payroll taxes can be pushed from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

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In terms of agricultural protections, the minister responsible, Ron Kostyshyn, said the province is working with producers to ensure they are protected during the trade war.

The province’s first step was bettering its program that helps farmers get loans and lines of credit from banks. The province will do this by increasing the maximum loan amount and its guaranteed portion of loans, he said.

Eligibility for Manitoba’s diversification loan program, which helps producers expand their product, was also expanded. It now will allow grain and oilseed operations, Kostyshyn continued.

The Ministry of Agriculture reached out to producers and invested stakeholders to determine potential, specific impacts on industries — such as Manitoba’s honey farms, which now can access a support program.

“There’s no doubt. There are challenges moving forward with the 50 per cent tariff,” Kostyshyn said, noting that the province is also strengthening and increasing its loan guarantees for farmers.

For people in industries that aren’t being affected as directly by the newly announced duties, Moses told them to “buy local, buy Manitoban, buy Canadian.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba beekeepers feeling sting of potential 50 per cent tariff'
Manitoba beekeepers feeling sting of potential 50 per cent tariff

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