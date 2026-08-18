Manitoba beekeepers feeling sting of potential 50 per cent tariff

Manitoba beekeepers are feeling the uncertainty of the 50 per cent tariff threats issued by the Trump administration as the trade deadline ticks.
Mark Friesen, a beekeeper for more than three decades, said if exports stop entering the U.S. market, there will be a “glut” of honey in the Canadian market.
Eighty per cent of honey produced in Manitoba is exported, mostly in different regions of Canada or the U.S., according to the province.
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The latest tariffs are in response to what the U.S. calls “discriminatory” measures after numerous Canadian provinces boycotted American booze. While trade talks continue, the new tariffs are slated to start Wednesday.
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