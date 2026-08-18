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Manitoba beekeepers feeling sting of potential 50 per cent tariff

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 7:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Beekeepers facing challenges'
Beekeepers facing challenges
RELATED: Beekeepers facing challenges – Jul 26, 2026
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Manitoba beekeepers are feeling the uncertainty of the 50 per cent tariff threats issued by the Trump administration as the trade deadline ticks.

Mark Friesen, a beekeeper for more than three decades, said if exports stop entering the U.S. market, there will be a “glut” of honey in the Canadian market.

“I don’t know that I have that much of [a] war chest to sit on, and I don’t think anybody does. At some point, you just have to eat the loss,” said Friesen.

Eighty per cent of honey produced in Manitoba is exported, mostly in different regions of Canada or the U.S., according to the province.

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The latest tariffs are in response to what the U.S. calls “discriminatory” measures after numerous Canadian provinces boycotted American booze. While trade talks continue, the new tariffs are slated to start Wednesday.

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