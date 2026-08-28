Popular Surrey potato farm has lease extended for another year

Send this page to someone via email

A popular potato farm in Surrey has had its lease extended for another year as the push to buy locally and prevent food insecurity continues.

Every year, the Heppell family grows roughly 50 million servings of potatoes and other crops on a 220-acre parcel near 192nd Street and 36th Avenue.

The land is owned by the federal government and is leased to the family on a year-to-year basis and is not part of the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Earlier this year, Tyler Heppel told Global News that their lease may be ended to free up the land for other purposes.

2:20 Uncertain future for longtime Surrey potato farm

There were discussions about using the land for housing or warehouses.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, three First Nations have requested that a parcel of land within their traditional territory be returned to them.

The Heppells launched a petition to save the farm, which more than 90,000 people have signed.

4:20 Trump trade fight fuels ‘Buy Canadian’ movement

The “Buy Canadian” sentiment is gaining steam amid an escalating trade war with the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

During a press conference on Tuesday, Industry Minister Melanie Joly urged Canadians to buy Canadian products.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“When you choose a Canadian product, you’re not only putting pressure on the U.S., right now you’re protecting jobs,” she said.

“Obviously we’ve seen another attack from the United States,” Eby said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“And again, I’m asking British Columbians, if you have a choice, please don’t travel to the United States. Choose another place to do your tourism. If you can choose a Canadian product instead of an American one, please choose it.”