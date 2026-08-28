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Environment

Popular Surrey potato farm has lease extended for another year

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 3:10 pm
2 min read
Watering the crops on Heppell's Farms in Surrey B.C. View image in full screen
Watering the crops on Heppell's Farms in Surrey B.C. Heppell Farms
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A popular potato farm in Surrey has had its lease extended for another year as the push to buy locally and prevent food insecurity continues.

Every year, the Heppell family grows roughly 50 million servings of potatoes and other crops on a 220-acre parcel near 192nd Street and 36th Avenue.

The land is owned by the federal government and is leased to the family on a year-to-year basis and is not part of the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Earlier this year, Tyler Heppel told Global News that their lease may be ended to free up the land for other purposes.

Click to play video: 'Uncertain future for longtime Surrey potato farm'
Uncertain future for longtime Surrey potato farm

There were discussions about using the land for housing or warehouses.

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In addition, three First Nations have requested that a parcel of land within their traditional territory be returned to them.

The Katzie, Kwantlen and Semiahmoo (KKS) nations said the land, called k’ʷeq’ənəq (Kwek-en-nek) and known as Campbell Heights North in Surrey, should be returned to them to support their cultural and economic future.

The Heppells launched a petition to save the farm, which more than 90,000 people have signed.

Click to play video: 'Trump trade fight fuels ‘Buy Canadian’ movement'
Trump trade fight fuels ‘Buy Canadian’ movement

The “Buy Canadian” sentiment is gaining steam amid an escalating trade war with the United States.

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During a press conference on Tuesday, Industry Minister Melanie Joly urged Canadians to buy Canadian products.

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“When you choose a Canadian product, you’re not only putting pressure on the U.S., right now you’re protecting jobs,” she said.

Earlier this week, B.C. Premier David Eby said Canadian workers from coast to coast to coast need support now more than ever.

“Obviously we’ve seen another attack from the United States,” Eby said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“And again, I’m asking British Columbians, if you have a choice, please don’t travel to the United States. Choose another place to do your tourism. If you can choose a Canadian product instead of an American one, please choose it.”

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