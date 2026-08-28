Nepal, China flood death toll crosses 500 as lake poses new threat

Rescuers pulled out survivors caked in dark brown mud and helicopters lifted stranded people to safety Friday, as Nepal and China raced to respond to catastrophic flash floods that killed more than 500 people and left more than 1,500 missing.

Rescue teams were put on high alert for more flooding from a new lake that has formed high up on the Himalayan mountains after the initial floods on Wednesday. Experts warn that the lake, formed after the glacier collapse that triggered the floods, was starting to overflow.

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Nepal’s army was deployed to help rescue more than 100 people believed trapped inside a tunnel at a hydropower plant located in the country’s worst-hit district. Like elsewhere in the disaster zone, their work was complicated by thick layers of mud that covered the site.

View image in full screen Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha).

The floods have killed 538 in Nepal, the country’s disaster management authority said Friday. Nepali police later put the number of deaths higher at 547. There was little information on survivors on the Chinese side, where the death toll rose to five Friday as state media showed evacuations of villages and leaders’ efforts to direct the relief response.

More than 3,700 people have been rescued in Nepal so far, but 977 people remain unaccounted for in the country. China’s state media previously said 558 people were missing on the Chinese side. Hundreds of the missing are foreigners in the area to work, trek or make a pilgrimage to a sacred peak.

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Authorities warn of further flooding

Nepali police issued a fresh alert Friday after receiving information that a dam on the Tibet side has burst. Security personnel and rescue and relief workers were told to stay on high alert and immediately move to a safe location if necessary.

It is unclear if the dam bursting is related to flooding concerns over a barrier lake that formed after the initial flash floods. Chinese broadcaster CCTV said the newly-formed lake, located more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Gyirong Port, the hard-hit border crossing with Nepal, sits at an elevation of 2,950 meters (9,680 feet.)

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View image in full screen A boy looks at the devastation caused by flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha).

Nepali and Chinese authorities earlier warned of further flooding from the barrier lake, which was already overflowing. Rescue workers heading to the disaster zone were ordered to stop temporarily Friday morning due to concern the lake would release more torrents of water and debris, and people in potentially affected areas were urged move to safer ground.

The flash floods along Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River are absolutely devastating.



Canadians are thinking of all those in distress right now, those who have lost a loved one, and all those who are still waiting for answers.



Our government is closely following the situation and… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 26, 2026

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Some 680 rescuers eventually reached the hardest-hit area at Gyirong by foot and via rafts after much effort. Some were dropped down from drones flown to the area, CCTV footage showed.

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Nepali police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle told The Associated Press that the rescue operation was continuing but with high alert. “It hasn’t stopped,” he said.

Thousands evacuated

In Nepal’s Rasuwa district, Nepali Army rescuers were struggling to help more than 100 people believed trapped by thick mud in a tunnel that’s part of the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project. The army said it has rescued 350 people from the tunnel so far.

Video from the scene show rescuers helping a man, covered in dark brown mud, out of the tunnel by pulling and pushing.

View image in full screen Army soldiers help a family disembark from a helicopter after they are rescued from an area affected by flash flooding in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh).

Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Raja Ram Basnet told the AP the focus was on survivors.

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“It is complicated to find the entry and exit points of the tunnel because everything has been covered by mud,” Basnet said. “Our first priority is rescuing the stranded people.”

Nepal’s disaster management authority said 3,253 people had been airlifted by helicopter from the disaster area. Survivors, including injured people, were taken to Kathmandu and other locations.

1:39 30 Canadians among hundreds missing in Nepal

Some felt the ground shake

Scientists who’ve studied satellite images said bedrock underneath a glacier high in the Himalayan region had collapsed, taking part of the glacier with it. The rockfall was so extreme that it reached a magnitude 5.2 seismic measurement. The rocks and melted water then swelled the rivers in the valleys below, causing a torrent of water that swept buildings, bridges and earth downstream in Tibet and Nepal.

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Customs officer Karbir Gaire was among some of the survivors in Timure, the closest Nepalese village to the border with China, where some 1,500 people had lived.

Gaire reached his office around 8 a.m. Wednesday and was working on his computer when he first felt the ground shake.

“Right after the shake, I noticed a black storm coming towards us,” he recalled from Kathmandu, where he is back with family. “We all immediately started running out, and within a few seconds, we were climbing uphill on the opposite side of our office building. I think those 10 or so seconds saved some of us.”

Gaire doesn’t remember exactly how many people were in the office when the disaster struck, but 15 colleagues have gone missing. “It was like a Hollywood movie scene. I don’t call it a flood, it was a tsunami.”

2:16 Nepali-Canadians urge federal government to support search for missing flash flood victims

Families hope for news

Nepal’s tourism board has said that among the missing are more than 500 foreigners.

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About 90 Americans were unaccounted for. U.S. President Donald Trump said the flooding was terrible to see, and he told reporters in the Oval Office he offered to provide Nepal’s leaders “anything they want.”

Rajan Tamang, a restaurant owner in New York City, said he learned from family in Kathmandu that his mother and sister were among those who died, while many other relatives and friends remained missing.

“My family was just waking up, and they didn’t even get any information, and suddenly this flood came. Some of them are missing, some of them lost their life and only a few is alive,” he told the AP after a vigil in New York.

View image in full screen Residents look at the devastation left by flash flooding in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh).

Some of the missing may have been on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus, Buddhists and others.

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Vishnuram Ramaswamy, who works at a private company in the southern Indian city of Puducherry, said that he last spoke to his mother and two sisters who were on that pilgrimage Wednesday morning. It was a highly anticipated trip, something his mother had always wanted to do, he said.

“My mother said they were on their way towards the border area and said they’ll reach their hotel and call us,” he said. While he’s in touch with government officials, and the travel agency, there’s been no news.

“This was the last we spoke to them. They have been unreachable since.”