Pilot killed in small plane crash northeast of Saskatchewan town

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The pilot of a small aircraft is dead after colliding with terrain northeast of Rosetown, Sask., Tuesday morning, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

The collision occurred during an aerial application, or crop dusting, flight around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. The small plane was flying approximately 15 nautical miles northeast of the Saskatchewan town, an emailed statement from the TSB said.

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The man flying the plane was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical services, the Saskatchewan RCMP said in an email statement to Global News. He was the plane’s sole occupant.

Police said his family has been notified.

“The aircraft was substantially damaged,” according to the transportation board.

The man was flying an Air Tractor AT-502B operated by Precision West Ag Corp and doing business as Provincial Airways, it added.

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A team of TSB investigators will be at the crash site Wednesday, the board said. That team and Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service will work together to assess the area.