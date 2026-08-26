4th MLA quits BC Conservative Party to sit as Independent

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A fourth MLA has announced they are quitting the BC Conservative Party to sit as an Independent.

Teresa Wat, MLA for Richmond Bridgeport, announced on social media on Wednesday morning that she can “no longer serve as a member of the BC Conservative Caucus under the leadership of Kerry-Lynn Findlay.”

This comes after Rosalyn Bird announced she was leaving the party on Tuesday, joining MLAs Ian Paton and Peter Milobar as recent defectors.

Wat said that on July 29, it was reported that during the BC Conservative leadership campaign, Findlay “was alleged to have made serious and unfounded accusations about me, including remarks that called my allegiance to Canada into question.”

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“These remarks were distasteful, hurtful and made me question my place in the BC Conservatives under her leadership.”

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Wat said that afterwards she had a brief conversation with Findlay, “who did not apologize and wanted to focus on what’s ahead of us.”

She said she decided to try and move home, but when she returned from travelling, she had friends and people from the community reach out saying they were shocked by the allegations and that there had been no apology.

“I realized that these allegations had caused real damage to my reputation and had created serious concern within the community,” Wat wrote.

“Following an exchange with Ms. Findlay and her Chief of Staff earlier this week, I was told an apology and clarification would be issued. To date, no statement has been issued.”

Wat said that she now believes all the progress made under the BC Conservative Party is at risk.

1:58 Another BC Conservative MLA defects

Findlay held a press conference on Tuesday and said she expects more people to leave the party caucus.

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More to come.