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6 comments

  1. Jay Voorhees
    August 26, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    The only people greedier than white people are Chinese people

  2. Me. me, me...
    August 26, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    When will the politicians understand that it is NOT ABOUT THEM? It is about the people who elected them, in this case as Conservatives. If you do not agree with your party any more and want to leave, then quit your lavish MLA position as well, you greedy “all-about-my-feelings” people!!!

  3. Anonymous
    August 26, 2026 at 12:10 pm

    “All the progress made”? The only things CONs do is regress. LOL.

  4. U KNOW IT
    August 26, 2026 at 11:54 am

    OBVIOUSLY DOESN’T BELIEVE IN DENTISTS !!!

  5. U KNOW IT
    August 26, 2026 at 11:53 am

    ANOTHER TRAITOR !!! GRASS LOOKING GREENER ON THE OTHER SIDE, LETS GO ! GREED ALWAYS WINS

  6. Jay Voorhees
    August 26, 2026 at 11:47 am

    You know it’s bad when the crazy Chinese lady is jumping ship 🤣🤣🤣

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Politics

4th MLA quits BC Conservative Party to sit as Independent

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 11:41 am
1 min read
Richmond-Bridgeport MLA Teresa Wat speaks during a news conference after she joined the BC Conservative Party, in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. View image in full screen
Richmond-Bridgeport MLA Teresa Wat speaks during a news conference after she joined the BC Conservative Party, in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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A fourth MLA has announced they are quitting the BC Conservative Party to sit as an Independent.

Teresa Wat, MLA for Richmond Bridgeport, announced on social media on Wednesday morning that she can “no longer serve as a member of the BC Conservative Caucus under the leadership of Kerry-Lynn Findlay.”

This comes after Rosalyn Bird announced she was leaving the party on Tuesday, joining MLAs Ian Paton and Peter Milobar as recent defectors.

Wat said that on July 29, it was reported that during the BC Conservative leadership campaign, Findlay “was alleged to have made serious and unfounded accusations about me, including remarks that called my allegiance to Canada into question.”

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“These remarks were distasteful, hurtful and made me question my place in the BC Conservatives under her leadership.”

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Wat said that afterwards she had a brief conversation with Findlay, “who did not apologize and wanted to focus on what’s ahead of us.”

She said she decided to try and move home, but when she returned from travelling, she had friends and people from the community reach out saying they were shocked by the allegations and that there had been no apology.

“I realized that these allegations had caused real damage to my reputation and had created serious concern within the community,” Wat wrote.

“Following an exchange with Ms. Findlay and her Chief of Staff earlier this week, I was told an apology and clarification would be issued. To date, no statement has been issued.”

Wat said that she now believes all the progress made under the BC Conservative Party is at risk.

Click to play video: 'Another BC Conservative MLA defects'
Another BC Conservative MLA defects

Findlay held a press conference on Tuesday and said she expects more people to leave the party caucus.

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